The Utah Jazz will be well-represented at the FIBA World Cup

The 2023 FIBA World Cup will begin on August 25th and continue until September 10th. Utah Jazz fans will have plenty of rooting interest, with five current players expected to represent their respective countries in the Philippines.

Walker Kessler accepted his invitation to play for Team USA earlier this summer. Kessler will join a young American squad as one of the only true big men on the team. This could be an excellent opportunity for him to expand his game on an international stage.

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler has committed to play for Team USA's FIBA World Cup team this summer in the Philippines, sources tell ESPN. Kessler had an All-Rookie season, averaging 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2023

Lauri Markkanen told the media in April that he plans to play for Finland again this season. Markkanen’s dominance for the Finnish national team last summer at the Eurobasket tournament was the first sign of his coming breakout season. The World Cup will be another event in a busy offseason for Markkanen after his military service.

They call him the King in the North for a reason



43 PTS | 9 REB | 3 AST | 3 BLK | 0 TO



Lauri Markkanen & Finland are not done yet #EuroBasket x #BringTheNoise pic.twitter.com/rJHC7ULz7e — FIBA EuroBasket (@EuroBasket) September 11, 2022

Jordan Clarkson is expected to play for the Philippines as they host the World Cup. Philippine Basketball Association president Al Panlilio confirmed this week that Clarkson and his camp continue to express that Jordan will be there.

Kelly Olynyk was recently announced to be on the roster for Team Canada. Olynyk will join a roster of NBA players, including star guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray. The Canadian National Team could be one of the more talented rosters this year, and Olynyk projects to be an essential piece for them.

Simone Fontecchio has spoken about playing for the Italian National Team in the World Cup, though I haven’t yet seen a confirmed roster. All expectations point to Fontecchio returning to play for his country. Fontecchio has been on the leading scorers for Italy over the last couple of tournaments, and his play at Eurobasket last year may have led to receiving a contract with the Utah Jazz.

Italy burst out of the blocks and never looked back; Simone Fontecchio's 22 points helping his nation to victory against the Netherlands.



➡️ https://t.co/EZ6XZQjrxP#FIBAWC | #WinForItalia pic.twitter.com/jqioBOTgSh — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 (@FIBAWC) July 4, 2022

Aside from current Utah players, a significant number of former Jazz players will participate in the World Cup. That list includes Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles, Dante Exum, Raul Neto, Ricky Rubio, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

The World Cup schedule can be found here at FIBAbasketball.com.