Johnny Juzang resigns with Utah Jazz on two-way contract

The forward from UCLA returns after a productive Summer League

By Sven Karabegovic
2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League - Utah Jazz v Phoenix Suns Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Utah Jazz have resigned Johnny Juzang to a two-way contract:

Juzang, who played for the Jazz last year on a two-way contract, returns after performing well during Summer League. In Las Vegas, the former UCLA Bruin averaged 17.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting over 50% from three. He showed off an ability to attack defenses off the catch, score over smaller players, and stretch the floor.

Last season, Juzang only made 18 appearances for the Jazz, scoring less than 5 points per game and only shooting 33.7% from the field. However, during his time with the Salt Lake City Starts in the G-League, Juzang averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting a respectable 36.4% from three.

At only 22 years old, standing at 6’6” with a 6’11” wingspan, Juzang has shown potential as an end-of-rotation player. His playing time in the NBA will hinge upon him continuing to improve as a shooter, something he showcased during Summer League. With that said, I’m currently not convinced that his shot is consistent enough to force him onto the floor, so making an impact in other ways (such as having a high motor on defense or rebounding) could help him stand out.

The Jazz have now filled their final two-way contract slot, with Micha Potter and Joey Hauser holding the other two.

