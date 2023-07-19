Johnny Juzang resigns with Utah Jazz on two-way contract

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Utah Jazz have resigned Johnny Juzang to a two-way contract:

Free agent G Johnny Juzang is returning to the Utah Jazz on a two-way contract, his agents Sam Goldfeder and Jordan Gertler of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. Juzang had a strong Vegas summer league, averaging 17.8 points. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 19, 2023

Juzang, who played for the Jazz last year on a two-way contract, returns after performing well during Summer League. In Las Vegas, the former UCLA Bruin averaged 17.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting over 50% from three. He showed off an ability to attack defenses off the catch, score over smaller players, and stretch the floor.

Last season, Juzang only made 18 appearances for the Jazz, scoring less than 5 points per game and only shooting 33.7% from the field. However, during his time with the Salt Lake City Starts in the G-League, Juzang averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting a respectable 36.4% from three.

At only 22 years old, standing at 6’6” with a 6’11” wingspan, Juzang has shown potential as an end-of-rotation player. His playing time in the NBA will hinge upon him continuing to improve as a shooter, something he showcased during Summer League. With that said, I’m currently not convinced that his shot is consistent enough to force him onto the floor, so making an impact in other ways (such as having a high motor on defense or rebounding) could help him stand out.

The Jazz have now filled their final two-way contract slot, with Micha Potter and Joey Hauser holding the other two.