Utah Jazz and Jordan Clarkson agree to contract extension

According to Shams Charania, the Utah Jazz and Jordan Clarkson have come to an agreement on a contract extension worth $55 million over the next three years.

Utah's Jordan Clarkson, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Brandon Cavanaugh are finalizing a three-year, $55 million contract renegotiation and extension with the Jazz, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal includes next season and two new years through 2025-26. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2023

Charania reports it’s a renegotiation that includes next season and goes through the 2025-26 season.

This contract seems like the right price for the former Sixth Man of the Year. Whether it was leading the second unit with the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert teams, or starting with Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler team last season, Clarkson has been an integral part of the Jazz through both.

It wasn’t clear if Clarkson was going to come back to the Jazz or if he would be getting a bigger payday somewhere else. After today’s news, the Jazz have to be happy that they’ve got the veteran guard locked in for the foreseeable future.

The question now for Clarkson, like with the rest of the Jazz guards, is what role will he play? What’s great about Jordan Clarkson is you can bet he’ll be a great teammate, whether that’s starting, or coming off the bench. Clarkson is a leader in the locker room and I’m sure Coach hardy appreciates knowing he’ll always get great effort from Clarkson while he’s on the floor.