Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder Preview: Salt Lake City Summer League begins

Summer league basketball is back and the Utah Jazz three young talented players that will potentially play.

Unfortunately, it looks like Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh will be out due to injury.

Taylor Hendricks, Brice Sensabaugh and Johnny Juzang are all out tonight for the Utah Jazz in summer league — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) July 3, 2023

Jazz fans will still get to see Keyonte George play and that alone is a great reason to watch. George is the type of player that could come into summer league and light things up. Speaking of watching the Jazz, here’s how you can do it!

Game Info

When: 7:00 PM MT

Where: Delta Center

TV: NBA TV/KJZZ-TV

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone

For those that go to the game, make sure to get there early for pre game activities like face painters, balloon artists, a photo-op station, pop-a-shot, and other activities and giveaways. Doors for the arena open at 4:00 with the Grizzlies and 76ers playing at 5:00 PM.

Basketball is back in Utah with young talent all showing their talent for the first time. It’s a great time to be a Jazz fan!