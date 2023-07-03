Keyonte George shines in Utah Jazz summer league debut in loss to Oklahoma City Thunder

In his summer league debut for the Utah Jazz, Keyonte George gave Jazz fans reasons to be excited about his future with the team.

It took a bit for George to shake off the jitters of his NBA debut, but after some time on the floor it was obvious he settled into the game and looked like one of the best players on the floor. For the game, George scored 18 points on 43% shooting from the field with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals. There were some lapses in transition defense, but George also showed some nice one on one defense in the half court. For example, on two end of quarter shots, George would help force a miss defensively. We’ll see how George performs in his next game, but it’s very likely we see a bump in his play after the adrenaline of the first game wears off.

Great pass from Keyonte George to Luka Samanic. 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists for George in his Summer League debut. pic.twitter.com/NlpsclY6su — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) July 4, 2023

The other player Jazz fans were watching was Ochai Agbaji who made multiple electric athletic plays. His length and size make him such a valuable player to have on the floor with everything he brings. Agbaji also put up stats, he scored 17 points while shooting 37.5% from three along with 9 rebounds and an insane transition block.

Jazz fans had to be happy that their two players of interest in this game showed out multiple times this game. With a lot of summer league left, we’re likely going to see some steady improvement from both players as they show what they can do.

Thunder fans had to be happy with the play from Jalen Williams. He was the best player on the floor and may not be in summer league long. Chet Holmgren was also a huge player of interest for people around the league. Holmgren had some moments where his slight frame was an issue, but overall you can see how he’ll become a very nice player for OKC. Tonight he filled the stat sheet with 15 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 blocks.

With the 4th of July tomorrow, all of you make sure to have a happy and safe holiday!