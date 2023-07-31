Former Jazzman Udoka Azubuike signs two-way contract with Phoenix Suns

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Udoka Azubuike has signed a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns.

Free agent C Udoka Azubuike has agreed on a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns, Zach Kurtin and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. He was the 27th overall pick to the Jazz in 2020. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 31, 2023

It’s a good move for Azubuike who recently played for the Boston Celtics in Summer League. Dok has a lot of impressive physical tools with his size and athleticism, the issue has always been his ability to stay in elite shape and his decision-making. Despite not having a huge skillset, Dok can still be effective as a rim protector on defense and a rim roller on offense. Can he figure out how to contribute enough to earn time with the Suns? It’s going to be difficult, but who’s to say he can’t?

For the Jazz, this marks the end of an era. When the Jazz selected Udoka Azubuike while Desmond Bane and Jaden McDaniels were still on the board, it was truly the beginning of the end for that chapter of Jazz basketball. It was a pick that no one else would have made, including the fans, except Dennis Lindsey. It was a move that baffled everyone considering the Jazz also signed Derrick Favors for three years $27m at the same time. It meant the Jazz had Rudy Gobert, Derrick Favors, and then decided they also needed to draft another rim-rolling center. All this with very little cap space left. Not even a year later, Dennis Lindsey would resign from the Jazz and the Jazz had another disastrous run in the playoffs.

The Jazz have come a long way since then. Instead of trading 1st round picks to make up for unnecessary mistakes, the Jazz are flush with a treasure trove of firsts while also playing with young, versatile talent and an elite head coach. The future is incredibly bright for the Utah Jazz and this is just another reminder of how far things have come.