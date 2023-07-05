Jazz face Sixers on night two of Salt Lake City Summer League

It’s night 2 of Salt Lake City Summer League and tonight the Utah Jazz take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tonight they’ll be doing it again without Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh who are sitting out with injuries.

Jazz Injury Report (as of 7/5):



OUT - Taylor Hendricks (Right Hamstring Strain)



OUT - Brice Sensabaugh (Left Knee Surgery Recovery)



PROBABLE - Johnny Juzang (Right Ankle Sprain) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) July 5, 2023

There is a chance that Johnny Juzang comes back. The Jazz picked up Juzang last year and it would be nice to see if he has improved on his game this offseason. Juzang shot just 23% last season from three so it would be nice to see if he could knock that down with more consistency. You can’t take too much from summer league but seeing him knock down shots is certainly a better sign than if he’s not making them.

With Hendricks and Sensabaugh out, all eyes will be on Keyonte George once again who had a great second half in his summer league debut. Can George come out and improve on what he did last game? You could tell in the first half he had some jitters, which is understandable considering it’s his first time in an NBA setting. If those jitters are behind him and he can improve, it’s exciting to think of his potential this upcoming season.

Game Info

When: 7:00 PM MT

Where: Delta Center

TV: NBA TV/KJZZ-TV

Online: utahjazz.com is streaming the games

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone

Mandatory highlight