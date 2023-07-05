Jazz lose to 76ers on night two of SLC Summer League

The Utah Jazz fell to the Philadelphia 76ers on the second night of Salt Lake City Summer League, 104-94.

The story of this one for the Jazz was the play of Keyonte George. George was electric in the first half before slowing down in the second. For the game, George had 14 points (5/10 from the field, 3/5 from three!), 4 assists, and 3 rebounds. He had something like 3 shots blocked at the rim, so that will be something he needs to adjust, but so far so good for the promising young rookie. George went out tonight and looked comfortable from the start running the offense too. He consistently made the right play time after time while also and knocking down his shots. That’s exactly what you want to see. The defense is a work in progress, but that’s the case for all young rookies. If he can become a solid defender while putting up this type of production, the future is bright for the exciting young rookie.

George did appear to do something to his foot in the game. The Jazz broadcast called it a left foot injury. We’ll see if that means anything, but it would be a shame if all three of the Jazz’s 1st round picks don’t play tomorrow.

The other player Jazz fans were watching was Ochai Agbaji. Agbaji had a tough first half with a lot of miscues and missed shots. But as the game went on, he found a groove. Multiple times every game Agbaji will make a play that gets the crowd on their feet. Kind of like this block on one end and a three on the other.

The athleticism is remarkable, if he can just come along with the skill level and consistency, he’ll be an asset for the Jazz for years.