Utah Jazz look for first win in SLC Summer League against the Grizzlies

The Utah Jazz take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the final game of Salt Lake Summer League this year. The Jazz enter this game 0-2 and are hoping to get at least 1 win, however, they may have to do it without a couple of their newly acquired draft picks. Prized #9 pick Taylor Hendricks has yet to debut for Utah this summer and guard Keyonte George tweaked his ankle in Wednesday night’s game and it is unknown if he will be able to play in the finale.

Memphis on the other hand comes into this matchup having won both of their first two games. All eyes are on this year’s draft pick GG Jackson, but the Grizzlies have had solid contributions from other players who are trying to work their way into the league such as Vince Williams Jr. and Jake LaRavia. Memphis will no doubt be looking to ride the momentum of a three game winning streak into Las Vegas Summer League when it starts this weekend.

​Although fans have not been able to get a look at Taylor Hendricks yet, there is a lot of excitement building about guard Keyonte George. In the last game and a half, George has look comfortable and in control of the offense. Even though summer league does not a hall of fame career make, it is usually a good indicator of a player’s ability to get minutes when the real season starts.

​Hopefully the Jazz can pull it all together in the finale and come away with a win and some momentum before they head to Las Vegas. GO JAZZ!!

Game Info

When: 7:00 PM MT

Where: Delta Center

TV: NBA TV/KJZZ-TV

Online: utahjazz.com is streaming the games

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone