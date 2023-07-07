Report: Utah Jazz interested in Paul Reed?

According to Marc Stein, the Utah Jazz are interested in Paul Reed of the Philadelphia 76ers.

From Marc Stein:

I’ve been advised to keep an eye on Utah as a team that could furnish an offer sheet to Sixers restricted free agent Paul Reed. Can the Jazz (or any team) assemble an offer sheet that dissuades Philadelphia from matching? The Sixers are said to be intent on retaining Reed.

Paul Reed was the G League Rookie of the Year in 2021 and the G League MVP in that same season. For his career in teh G League, Paul Reed has averaged 22.3 points on 58.2% shooting from the field and 44.1% shooting from three. He also averaged 12.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.8 blocks in 31.6 minutes per game.

With his time on the Sixers, Reed has not had those same types of numbers, but we also haven’t seen him get a significant opportunity. Could the Jazz tenure an offer that could pull him away, and could they also get the best out of him if they get him? Big questions to ask, but it makes sense the Jazz would try with the recent loss of Damian Jones. The Jazz currently don’t have a backup center and Paul Reed would be a nice backup option for Walker Kessler.

We’ll see if this happens, but Bball Paul might be in a Jazz uniform at some point if the Jazz make a move.