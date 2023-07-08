Utah Jazz take on the LA Clippers in Las Vegas Summer League

In their first game in Las Vegas Summer League, the Utah Jazz will take on the Los Angeles Clippers.

In three games of Salt Lake City Summer League, Utah was without both Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh, and we’re yet to hear if they will play in Las Vegas. It would be nice to see them take the floor at some point in Las Vegas, but that may not be possible.

What we did get to see in SLC was Keyonte George and Ochai Agbaji, and they showed great signs. Ochai Agbaji has been asked to work outside of his normal role and has been handling the ball, initiating some offense, and doing a wide range of things while he’s on the floor. It’s been impressive to see his athleticism and 3-point shooting on display. Keyonte George has been everything the Jazz could hope for offensively. His three-point shooting looks NBA-ready, and he has deep range on that shot. The things that are really jumping off the screen have been his ability to blow by his defender and his passing. Utah has made it clear they want versatility and size at every position and if George wants to excel on this team, it will need to be at the 1. With the passing he’s shown, as well as his ability to get to the basket, it’s looking very promising for the 19-year-old guard.

Game Info

When: 8:00 PM MT

Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN2

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone