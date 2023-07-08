Jazz beat Clippers 105-99

The Utah Jazz beat the Clippers 105-99 on a lovely Saturday night. Most importantly Keyonte arrived, the 19 year old combo guard scored 33 points with 10 assists, just 2 turnovers, and shot 6-15 from 3. The Jazz played well and more than Keyonte showed up but nothing compared to what Keyonte was doing. He commanded the offense like it was the Navy. The shot was falling, the dribble drive was flawless, and the playmaking was excellent.

This shot is why Keyonte George drew such lofty NBA comps during the predraft process.



This is what the league’s elite shotmakers do. pic.twitter.com/JrqTgRsvEc — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) July 9, 2023

Keyonte George’s full stat line

Points: 33

Assists: 10

Field goal: 12-24

3pt: 6-15

TO’s: 2

I would be remiss to not highlight Ochai Agbaji, who also had a really good game. Ochai had 21 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists. He’s continuing to look like a second-year guard, who’s not necessarily too good to sit out summer league. These minutes will hopefully come in handy this season as he develops even more.

Up Next: Jazz vs. Timberwolves on Monday night