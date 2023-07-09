Utah Jazz take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Las Vegas Summer League

The Utah Jazz have played in one game in Las Vegas Summer League, and it’s already been a memorable one. In his debut in Las Vegas, Keyonte George lit up the Los Angeles Clippers with 33 points and 10 assists. It was truly an electrifying performance that left a huge impression on Jazz fans.

The question now is, can he do it again? He’ll get his chance against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It’s not likely that he puts up that type of performance again, but I don’t think anyone expected what happened in his debut. With George's ability to score in a variety of ways, it’s definitely not out of the question. Another thing to consider was George saying he’s playing for the Summer League MVP. That means there’s a chance we not only see another big performance like that, but multiple.

The fact that this summer league George has made a point to be a playmaker and set up his teammates, which he did, and still score 33 points on impressive efficiency means that this summer league is shaping to be the most exciting since the debut of Donovan Mitchell. It’s time to get excited, Jazz fans!

Game Info

When: 8:00 PM MT

Where: Cox Pavillion, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPNU

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone