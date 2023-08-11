FIBA 2023 World Cup Exhibition: USA vs Slovenia

After an impressive late run to beat Puerto Rico in their first game, the USA Basketball Men’s National Team will take on Slovenia in their second exhibition.

Steve Kerr has had a clear set of players he’s wanting on the floor. We’ve heard multiple times he wants Jalen Brunson on the floor because of the leadership he brings. That leadership didn’t seem to translate to his three point shooting and Team USA looked better when Tyrese Haliburton and Austin Reaves were on the floor. The talent of Haliburton and Reaves seems to match the roster of Team USA who is filled with athletic shooters at every position. This second friendly game is a chance to see if Kerr’s faith in Brunson is founded.

For Jazz fans, it was disappointing to see Walker Kessler not given important minutes during the game except for four minutes in garbage time. With different teams will Kerr adjust the lineup and could Kessler see more time? For now, Kessler isn’t a stretch big and it seems that Kerr is more interested in the shooting of Bobby Portis and has given him the backup center minutes. Portis wasn’t effective on the defensive end, but did well offensively. Maybe Kesssler will get spot minutes if the matchups ask for it.

Game Info

When: 1:30 PM MT

Where: Malaga, Spain

TV: FS1