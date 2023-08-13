FIBA 2023: Team USA takes on Spain in exhibition

The USA Men’s National Basketball Team will take on Spain just a day after taking care of Slovenia. Team USA was dominant against a Slovenian team missing their best player, Luka Doncic, but this matchup will be much different.

Spain is one of the top-ranked teams in FIBA and will be a much more formidable, complete team than Slovenia was. On top of the overall talent and experience, Spain is also facing Team USA in Spain, which gives them a home-court advantage. With Team USA playing them on the back end of a back-to-back, this will likely be the first real test of this young USA squad. It will will show if this style of play, as well as the lineups they’ve decided on, can help them win this game that will be a very possible gold medal matchup when the World Cup begins later this month. Will Team USA play well, or were the wins leading up to this mostly fool’s gold? We find out today.

Game Info

When: 1:30 PM MT

Where: Malaga, Spain

TV: Fox