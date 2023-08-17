The Utah Jazz schedule might help them get to the playoffs

The upcoming Utah Jazz season is creeping closer a little more every day. The thing that gets us through these long summer weeks without basketball are the markers along the way. The latest one just happened, the NBA schedule release!

The Utah Jazz did a great job with their schedule appearing to team up with @artbutsports on Twitter. Check it out!

art imitates life, as they say ️ ‍



you are now entering the 2023/24 schedule release exhibit:#TakeNote | @artbutsports pic.twitter.com/ksSIxKUv8W — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) August 17, 2023

Now for the full schedule. Below you can see the full schedule for the Jazz.

In total, the Jazz will have 7 national games if you include NBA TV games. But let’s be honest, the ones that matter are the TNT and ESPN games. In total, the Jazz will have 2 which is not as much as Jazz fans would like. Here’s how that stacks up against other teams and their national TV totals.

Which teams are you most interested in watching on national television this upcoming season?



The Lakers and the Warriors lead the league in appearances.https://t.co/UUKnkLkIYk pic.twitter.com/sFMChdriAP — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 17, 2023

The Jazz don't have the least and are being given at least some respect this season compared to last, when it was expected they would be one of the worst teams in the league. Can the Jazz outplay their expectations again? It seems like the schedule might be leaning in their favor.

Here are some great insights from Andy Larsen about the schedule.

According to https://t.co/W9TrY1ywhC



- Jazz have the 2nd-easiest schedule in the league by opponent record last season.



- They have (tied for) the fewest B2Bs in the NBA, with 13.



- They travel the 10th fewest miles in the league. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) August 17, 2023

As I keep looking at this, I keep noticing nice little breaks the Jazz got.



- Playing Memphis 3 times in the first 25 games, when they don't have Ja.

- Playing @BKN and @NYK on the same road trip

- Super compact road trips: MIN/CHI/IND/MEM. ATL/ORL/MIA. OKC/DAL/HOU. https://t.co/UXmFuAi8IE — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) August 17, 2023

This amount of advantages could legitimately lead the Jazz to maybe 3-5 additional wins. Yes, the Western Conference got better this year, but so did the Jazz. And if they are playing fresher more often, with the amount of depth they have, the Jazz could easily weather the 82-game season better than most.

The 2023 NBA season starts on October 25th, just 10 weeks away. It won’t be long until training camp and preseason are here.