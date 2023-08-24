FIBA World Cup 2023: Lauri Markkanen and Finland take on Australia in opening round of

With the friendly matches done, it’s not time for the FIBA World Cup to finally begin. Lauri Markkanen has been putting up monster numbers in exhibitions, just like he did last offseason in Eurobasket. Can Markkanen have another big performance starting in this game against Australia?

It’s going to be a tough go. This Australian team is full of NBA talent and good talent too. With a mix of young talent, including Josh Giddey and Dyson Daniels, playing alongside veteran players like Joe Ingles and Patty Mills, it’s easy to see how this Australian team can go deep into the cup, possibly even playing for gold. For Finland to get win this game, it’s going to take a big game from the Finnisher. For Jazz fans, this is one of the most interesting games. Can Lauri Markkanen prove himself as one of the premiere players in the league? We’ll see later tonight!

Game Info

When: 8:00 PM MT

Where: Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Courtside 1891