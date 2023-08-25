FIBA World Cup 2023: Team USA takes on New Zealand

In their first action of World Cup Play, Team USA will take on New Zealand. In their latest game against Germany, Team USA was tested and came out on top with the heroics of Tyrese Haliburton and Anthony Edwards, who took over late in the game.

The question for Team USA is, will they have to have heroics to win this game? Likely not. New Zealand isn’t one of the powerhouses in the tournament. The lack of talent should allow Team USA to roll through the first round as long as they keep to their game plan.

For Utah Jazz fans, they’ll be watching to see if Walker Kessler gets time on the floor. In the games up till now, Kessler has mostly gotten time in garbage time when they’ve blown out other teams. This may be one of those times where Kessler gets time on the floor. With this game likely ending in a blowout, it’s a chance for him to get some time to possibly be used in the future. Team USA will eventually face larger teams and having Kessler will be an option that Steve Kerr may have to use, even though he’s been very against it so far. We’ll see what happens, but there may be a time that Walker Kessler makes the difference that gets USA gold.

Game Info

When: 6:40 AM MT - 8/26/23

Where: Mall of Asia Arena, Manilla Phillipines

TV: ESPN2