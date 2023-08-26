FIBA World Cup 2023: Finland takes on Japan

After a disappointing loss to Australia, Lauri Markkanen and Finland will look to get their first World Cup win against Yuta Watanabe and Japan. Japan also comes into this game winless after losing their first game to Germany. Lauri Markkanen was brilliant against Australia but needed more support that didn’t come. It will likely come down to Markkanen once again to take Finland over the top. With what Markkanen has developed into the last two years, there’s no reason to expect he shouldn’t have a big game.

Win or lose, the development in these games for Markkanen is invaluable. Carrying the load with Finland is even more development for him as the lead option. Sure, the competition isn’t quite the same, but that makes it even more possible for Markkanen to try things he might never do. Can he improve on his playmaking and passing? If he can, then he could take his game to even another level.

Game Info

When: 6:10 AM MT - 8/27/23

Where: Okinawa Japan, Okinawa Arena

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Courtside 1891