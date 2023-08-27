FIBA World Cup 2023: USA takes on Greece

Team USA will face Greece in its next match of the FIBA 2023 World Cup. It seems like every game we get a new hero and the hero of the US Men’s National Team's last game against New Zealand was Paolo Banchero.

It’s interesting that New Zealand was up early on Team USA, who easily came back to win, but it’s becoming a bit of a troubling trend that this team continues to fall behind some of these teams. When they face a better team, will they be able to overcome it?

It’s a question for Steve Kerr about his starters, namely Jalen Brunson, who has consistently been outplayed by Austin Reaves and Tyrese Haliburton, who have been big parts of the USA’s comebacks in these games. Will Kerr eventually make a change? Likely not, we’ll see if that pays off.

There was a bit of controversy these last few days as Brandon Ingram was open about his frustration with his role.

Here’s the quote from the Athletic.

“This is totally different than what I am used to. The team is winning right now, so I can’t be selfish thinking about myself. But it’s a little frustrating right now for me, and I’m just trying to figure out ways I can be effective.”

Not surprisingly, Ingram was the photo used for this promo piece from USA basketball...

Are there cracks forming on this team? Or will they power through and get the win? We’ll see.

Game Info

When: 6:10 AM MT - 8/27/23

Where: Manilla Philippines, Araneta Coliseum

TV: ESPN 2, ESPN+