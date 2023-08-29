FIBA World Cup 2023: Team USA vs Jordan

Looking to stay undefeated, Team USA is taking on Jordan as they continue their trek to the gold medal game.

It’s been mostly smooth sailing for Team USA as other teams have surprisingly been eliminated, namely France. To avoid being upset, they’ll need to make sure not to play with their food and dominate Jordan start to finish.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has been playing at a high level for Jordan and Team USA will need to figure out a way to slow him down. That’s right, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson today:



39 points

8 rebounds

4 assists



“God was with me and Kobe was with me, for sure.”



pic.twitter.com/mLDiG8ZqLB — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 28, 2023

That ability to score for Hollis-Jefferson has been a real weapon for Jordan and if Team USA isn’t careful this one could get out of hand. Considering Team USA hasn’t been getting out ahead early in games, it’ll be interesting to see if Steve Kerr changes his lineup but that doesn’t seem likely at this point, even if the guards coming off the bench are playing better than the starting point guard.

Game Info

When: 2:40 AM MT - 8/30/23

Where: Manilla Philippines

TV: ESPN 2