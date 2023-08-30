Share your opinion on the Utah Jazz’s upcoming season with our NBA Reacts poll!

On this NBA Reacts survey, we take a look at the upcoming season and some of the biggest questions facing the Utah Jazz. The first has to do with the rookies on this team. The Utah Jazz had a great NBA draft but also have a team that can compete for the playoffs. When will those rookies break through, or will they at all?

The next thing to consider with this team is the playoffs. Utah started really hot last season and then traded all their veterans to build their team with young talent. Now that they appear to be going all in on a winning season, how far will they actually go?

Finally, Lauri Markkanen was a revelation last year and won the Most Improved Player Awards but fell short of All-NBA, likely because of time played and the Jazz missing the playoffs. Is this the year that Markkanen breaks through?

Please make sure to fill out the survey, it’ll be fun to find out what Jazz fans think.

