NBA Reacts: Utah Jazz fans weighed in on their rookies, Lauri Markkanen, and the playoffs

In our latest NBA Reacts survey, Utah Jazz fans are feeling good about the upcoming season, and rightfully so. The Utah Jazz were one of the surprise teams of the NBA to start the season last year behind the impressive play from Lauri Markkanen and the COY-caliber coaching from Will Hardy. To think the Jazz will not do as well because “other teams got better” ignores the fact that Utah will not be tanking for better picks resting players and will be playing to win all season long.

With that said, let’s look at the results from our Reacts poll.

Jazz fans think Keyonte George will have the biggest impact of all the Jazz rookies

It may be biased from summer league, where Keyonte George shined, and we didn’t get a chance to see Taylor Hendricks ... but Keyonte George was fantastic. Putting up incredible numbers on great efficiency, you saw everything you needed to think George can be a future star. The question will be, how quickly does he get to that level?

Jazz fans think Keyonte George will be starting by the end of the season

Again, there may be recency bias here, but the thing in George’s favor is there is a starting role at point guard to be earned. Utah has a lot of talent, but there is a hole at point guard. George will be competing with Collin Sexton and Talen Horton-Tucker for this spot, maybe even Jordan Clarkson, but none of those guys have been known to be elite-level distributors so far in their careers. Can George, who showed he could dish the ball in summer league, take on this role sooner than later?

Jazz fans think the Jazz will make the playoffs

This shouldn’t be much of a surprise. The Jazz were good last year and, even when they were blatantly trying to lose games, still found ways to win. With a combination of elite-level coaching, young athletic talent, and great depth, the Utah Jazz should make the playoffs next season.

Jazz fans think Lauri Markkanen will make All-NBA

Markkanen was legitimately one of the most impactful players in the league last year. Had the Jazz not been looking to get more talent in the draft, he likely would have gotten this last year. This season he’ll be playing more games and leading a loaded Jazz offense to a winning record. This seems very likely, especially if he does it on the same efficiency from last year. Yes, he’ll miss the play of Mike Conley, but he showed that with or without Conley, he’ll put up big numbers. Watching Markkane lead Finland again this year in the FIBA World Cup, don’t be surprised if Markkanen comes back to the NBA and has an even better start to the year.

