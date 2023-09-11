According to the NBA’s new definition of a star, which NBA team has the most stars?

Shams Charania broke the news today that the NBA was looking at instilling a new rule to help with the load management problem.

NBA Board of Governors is expected to vote this week on new policy that a team is unable to rest two star players in the same game, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Many league discussions over past 1-2 years have centered around stars playing more, curbing load management. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 11, 2023

He followed that up with an interesting tweet that defined what a “star” is in the NBA.

Under current discussions among team and league personnel, a star is defined by someone who's made an All-Star or All-NBA team in the past three seasons, sources said. https://t.co/2WBe1BPrUG — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 11, 2023

So, a “star” in the NBA is “someone who’s made an All-Star or All-NBA team in the past three seasons, source said.

Now, I had to retake Geometry in high school so math isn’t my forte, but by my calculations (pulls out watch calculator and taps furiously), that means anyone who was on an All-Star team from the 2020-21 season up until All-Star break this season (2023-24) is considered a “star.” This seems like a fair definition to me and also leaves room for quibbling about what a superstar is (perhaps a player that has placed top-5 in MVP voting?) Anyway, I went through the last three years of All-Star games and counted the number of stars that are currently on each team's roster that have had an all-star appearance in that timeframe. I didn’t compare with All-NBA, so there may be a team out there with the rare All-NBA player that didn’t make All-Star, but I didn’t have time.... also I didn’t want to. Here’s what I found:

(Note, I’m putting the year of their most recent all-star appearance next to their names)

The most star-laden team in the NBA?

The Minnesota Timberwolves with four stars: Anthony Edwards 2023, Karl-Anthony Towns 2022, Rudy Gobert 2022, Mike Conley 2021.

Teams with zero current stars? Four

Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons

Players that will lose their star status this season if they don’t make All-Star? Five

Bradley Beal 2021, Nikola Vucevic 2021, Ben Simmons 2021, Kawhi Leonard 2021, Anthony Davis 2021

(I didn’t know where to classify it, so I’ll leave a note here, but Brandon Ingram lost his star status this season by not making All-Star.)

I’ll leave the full list below for everyone, but my take on this is that it isn’t the amount of stars on your team but the quality of those stars. Two superstar-level players is much better than three star-level players, for example. Or even one superstar-level player with multiple elite role players/stars is also really conducive to winning. See Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets with Jamal Murray, who does not technically count as a star because he hasn’t made an all-star team.