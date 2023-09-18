Don’t miss attending these 7 Jazz games

The NBA season is fast approaching. The guys are in town and are making those appearances on social. Media day will be here before we know it!

Speaking of the season, Utah Jazz tickets went on sale last week which means it’s that time of year to evaluate the schedule and come up with the best ticket value out there.

This year we looked at cheap to good options in both the lower and upper bowls. We also factored in quality of games using rest and opponent strength (via win projections). We included matchup storyline data points, the number of stars, former Jazz men, etc.

Long story short, it’s pretty comprehensive.

While you can’t go wrong seeing the Jazz in any form, we aim to give the best advice possible so as to maximize your dollar.

Before we dive in, please be advised that these prices were sourced from SeatGeek, the new official ticket marketplace for the team. These prices are subject to change and should be interpreted as a guideline, not as ticket advertisement.

October 25th: Sacramento Kings

We kick off our list with...the home opener! The Kings pose a fun matchup with the Jazz. The two teams boast electric guards and powerful interior play. Both are prone to fast-break plays and prolific shooting.

The Jazz will debut a few new faces from their work over the offseason in draft, trades, and free agency. No better way to be introduced to the team than at home on the first game of the season!

The best value for this game is the good, upper-bowl seats. You’ll get energized for the season and catch a great game for only $29.

November 14th: Portland Trailblazers

Second on the list is the first of two home matchups with Portland. Why the first? Well, it’s one of only two home games that make up the NBA first ever In Season Tournament group stage games. While not a household idea now, you could look back in 30 years on a pretty cool piece of history.

The matchup also features the #3 overall pick from the draft, Scoot Henderson, and #23 overall pick Kris Murray. We could also be seeing other young faces should a Damian Lillard trade be executed prior to the matchup.

The great value for this game is the cheap, lower-bowl seats. $59 each is one of the cheapest I’ve seen and that’s to what I believe will be an entertaining, although pretty bad, team in the Blazers.

January 3rd: Detroit Pistons

Ring in the New Year in downtown as the Jazz host the Pistons. This team should be really fun with a healthy Cade Cunningham, second year Jalen Duren, and lightning quick guards in Jaden Ivy and #5 overall pick Amen Thompson.

Also, there’s a slew of storylines in this game, including former Jazz players Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, and a possible “revenge” game from ex-Piston Kelly Olynyk.

Any ticket to this game is excellent value. Take a large family and get good, upper-bowl tickets or make a nice outing of it and snag good, lower-bowl tickets. Either way, you’re not breaking the bank and are sure to get a fun game.

February 1st: Philadelphia 76ers

Most of the value observed from ticket pricing has come from the up and coming teams. But not here. This Philly game presents the best ticket value from all the contenders. Come and see the reigning MVP Joel Embiid and new coach Nick Nurse.

The big value here is the lower bowl. You won’t find prices like this for such a good team with as flag ship superstars as they have. It’s also a great game to pair with another fun game if you’d prefer quantity over quality.

February 6th: Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder figure to be one of the breakout teams this year. They were already pushing the envelope on a play-in birth last year despite missing key contributors. This season, however, they have a well-rounded cast with really fun players.

All-NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is at the helm and they have elite youngsters all over the place, including Chet Holmgren who missed last season. This could very well be a power struggle for a play-in birth.

This is just unbelievably good value at these prices. Coordinate a big group or splurge for astoundingly good seats. You can’t go wrong and it’s sure to be just great basketball.

March 15th: Atlanta Hawks

Probably my favorite option is this game against Atlanta. Not only does Utah welcome back Quin Snyder for the first time but also mark it down as the “John Collins revenge” game. Also making an appearance is former Jazz man Wesley Matthews.

The storylines here write themselves and it’s a game I don’t want to miss. The tickets are pretty good value, particularly for the upper bowl!

March 18th: Minnesota Timberwolves

This final option has everything you want: stars in Anthony Edwards, former Jazzmen in Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley, young players like Leonard Miller, and more. Top it off with Keyonte George having been selected with the 2023 pick received from the Wolves!

It’ll sure to be a really fun night. I anticipate a impressive season from the Timberwolves and for this game to live up to the hype.

The cheap, lower-bowl seats are amazing value. $68 for a matchup with this many wrinkles is a dream.

Let us know in the comments which game catches your eye as being the best value. Go Jazz!