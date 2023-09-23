Would Tyler Herro fit with the Utah Jazz?

According to Jake Fischer, the Utah Jazz are interested in Tyler Herro and are a team to watch that could help facilitate a three or four team trade to make a Damian Lillard trade happen.

From Jake Fischer:

Additionally, the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz have materialized as peripheral teams that could factor into larger deals that help facilitate Lillard’s departure from the Blazers. .... Keep an eye on Utah playing a potential role in a three- or four-team outcome of these Lillard conversations. If Portland ultimately does business with Miami, the Jazz — as well as the Bulls, Hornets and Nets — are considered a team interested in landing Tyler Herro from the Heat, sources said. And there are plenty of executives who’d rather take Miami’s best package, if the Heat are so willing, that could include Herro and Nikola Jovic to go with Jaquez, Caleb Martin and more.

We’ve already seen multiple reports that the Jazz are interested in Tyler Herro. Almost always, where there's smoke, there’s fire and there’s a lot of smoke here.

After losing Gabe Vincent and Max Strus, the Miami Heat have seemingly put all their eggs in the Damian Lillard basket and we’ll see if they’re able to pull that off. Other teams have emerged as looking to make a trade, Fischer mentions the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors, so we’ll see if this even comes to fruition. But if a trade to Miami does happen, it does seem like Tyler Herro could be in a Jazz uniform next season.

But how would he fit? Herro’s career stats are pretty solid for a predominantly ball-dominant scoring guard at 17.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 43.9%/38.3% scoring splits. He also improved his stats last season to 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists last season and started in all games he played. The issue with Herro is whether he’ll be enough of a facilitator and whether he’ll defend enough to stay on the floor in the playoffs. The defensive question seems pretty clear that he won’t ever be an elite defender but both his on/off statistics according to Cleaning the Glass have improved every season and were actually pretty solid last season.

Also, don’t forget that Herro has had some impressive moments in the playoffs.

3 YEARS AGO TODAY

TYLER HERRO scored 37 PTS (14/21 FG) off the bench, including 17 in the 4th



It was the most Playoff PTS ever by a Heat rookie & the 2nd most PTS in a Playoff game for a player before turning 21. @raf_tyler pic.twitter.com/1kzU1g4uGC — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 23, 2023

The Jazz have a lot of guards on the team, but I would not be surprised to see Herro starting if the Jazz got him in a trade. Seeing how quickly Will Hardy had the Jazz playing elite basketball last season, and coming from an elite coach in Erik Spoelstra, there’s no doubt that Herro could acclimate quickly. The only issue is the Jazz would have a large group of ball-dominant guards, including Jordan Clarkson, Talen Horton-Tucker, Collin Sexton, and Kris Dunn. Not to mention, the Jazz likely want to give minutes to their exciting new young guard, Keyonte George. Some of those would likely be included in a multi-team trade, but that’s a lot of cooks in the kitchen. Herro is a clear upgrade on a lot of those players and could easily be considered the best of that group once on the team, so this is likely an easy decision regardless of fit. The Jazz have a lot of trust in Will Hardy, and rightly so, which makes it easy to see why they’re interested.

What do you think? Are you in on trading for Tyler Herro?