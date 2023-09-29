 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Utah Jazz announce new coaching hires and changes

It’s a new season with new coaches on the bench

By James Hansen
2023 NBA Salt Lake City Summer League - Philadelphia 76ers v Utah Jazz Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

The Utah Jazz announced coaching changes for the upcoming 2023-24 season. Here’s what their new coaching staff will look like.

Utah Jazz

It’s a robust group of coaches that includes some names from last season like Jason Terry. One interesting note that came today comes from Andy Larsen who let us know who would be the head coach if Will Hardy gets ejected. Apparently, that’s Scott Morrison.

Larsen also mentions that Jeff Hornacek remains with the staff as a coaching consultant.

The Jazz are gearing up for training camp starting next week and having a large group of coaches that can work individually or with small groups is obviously a great thing. The Jazz have a mix of veterans, new players, and rookies, and they’ll need their coaching staff to be on point. With this much help, there’s a lot of reason to believe the Jazz can be ready for the season that is just around the corner.

