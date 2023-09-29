Utah Jazz announce new coaching hires and changes

The Utah Jazz announced coaching changes for the upcoming 2023-24 season. Here’s what their new coaching staff will look like.

It’s a robust group of coaches that includes some names from last season like Jason Terry. One interesting note that came today comes from Andy Larsen who let us know who would be the head coach if Will Hardy gets ejected. Apparently, that’s Scott Morrison.

Jazz coaching staff notes:



- If Will Hardy were to be ejected this season, Scott Morrison would become the team's head coach. (Morrison was HC for @slcstars last year)



- While he wasn't in yesterday's graphic, Jeff Hornacek remains with the Jazz as a coaching consultant. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) September 29, 2023

Larsen also mentions that Jeff Hornacek remains with the staff as a coaching consultant.

The Jazz are gearing up for training camp starting next week and having a large group of coaches that can work individually or with small groups is obviously a great thing. The Jazz have a mix of veterans, new players, and rookies, and they’ll need their coaching staff to be on point. With this much help, there’s a lot of reason to believe the Jazz can be ready for the season that is just around the corner.