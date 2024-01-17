NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers interested in Collin Sexton?

According to Dave McMenamin, the Los Angeles Lakers might have interest in Collin Sexton of the Utah Jazz.

Pregame @SportsCenter hit with @KevinNegandhi on the Lakers’ current starting lineup iteration. Plus a couple of names they could target in trades - and another name that they likely won’t pic.twitter.com/4y25TMCO3o — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 18, 2024

The trade deadline is creeping closer, and there will be contenders like the Lakers interested in what players the Jazz might be willing to trade. Collin Sexton has had a breakout season and has been a huge part of the Jazz’s recent turnaround. It makes it interesting because the Lakers may not be willing to part with what it takes to get Sexton.

Sexton is averaging 16.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists for the season while shooting 48.9% from the field and 37.1% from three. Those are solid numbers, but Sexton has been one of the leaders of this Jazz team. He plays with heart and competitiveness night after night and has been a player that Will Hardy has appreciated. There’s a ton of questions for the Jazz now that they are playing such good basketball. Namely, who are they willing to trade, and what will the cost be? Tim MacMahon of ESPN has mentioned that the Jazz are still looking at the big picture for this team, so maybe this is possible. February 8th is going to be an interesting day because Utah has a lot of interesting decisions to make.