Game preview, channel, start time: Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Tonight the Utah Jazz will get one of their toughest tests of the season against one of the best teams in the league, the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Utah Jazz have been one of the hottest, most surprising stories and have been garnering a lot of the headlines in the league lately as they have been on a tear winning 6 in a row and now improving their record to 22-20 for the season. The Thunder have scuffled a little their last two games losing to the Lakers and the Clippers. It’s not a back to back, but OKC will be playing their third game in four nights on the road which gives the Jazz a little bit of an advantage. That said, the Jazz have their hands full with a Thunder squad that has little to no weaknesses.

Game info

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 7:00 MT

Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

TV/Streaming: Jazz+, KJZZ, Bally Sports OK

Radio: KSL 1160 AM & 97.5 FM

Injury Report

The Thunder appear to have some illness making its way through their team and have a few players questionable.

The Thunder have updated their injury report:



Ousmane Dieng (illness) Questionable

Lu Dort (Illness) Questionable

Keyontae Johnson (Illness) Questionable

Tre Mann (Illness) Questionable — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) January 18, 2024

The Jazz appear healthy with only Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh on the injury report because of G-League assignment. We’ll see if they get a chance to play but that’s probably only likely in the event of a blowout.