NBA Trade Rumor: New York Knicks interested in Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz?

According to Marc Stein on his latest substack, the New York Knicks have “a level of interest” in Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz.

From Stein:

The Knicks (with Evan Fournier’s equally trade-friendly contract to offer with draft compensation) could certainly have interest ... although Brown does not exactly fit the description of the scoring guard New York is said to be seeking in the wake of shipping out Immanuel Quickley as part of the Anunoby deal. Word is that the Knicks have a level of interest in Utah’s Jordan Clarkson as well as a trio of guards they have been linked to previously: Portland’s Malcolm Brogdon, Charlotte’s Terry Rozier and Detroit’s Alec Burks (a recent Knicks alumnus).

We’ve seen rumors that the Jazz might be willing to trade Jordan Clarkson and Kelly Olynyk, so it makes this information more interesting. It all comes down to compensation. What would the Knicks be willing to give up to get Jordan Clarkson? The Knicks have two potential picks in this 2024 draft they could send to the Jazz if they’re interested. Utah might be willing, considering they likely won’t have their pick this draft, and this could give them a chance to draft another young player to develop.

On top of the compensation, sending Jordan Clarkson to the Knicks would give Keyonte George more freedom to develop. George has been deferring to Clarkson a lot this season, which has turned him into mostly a jump shooter. Giving George freedom to run the offense would allow him to show his passing ability while also allowing him to get valuable development time on the floor.

It all comes down to what the Knicks are willing to offer. The Jazz and Knicks likely have each other’s numbers on speed dial after all the talking they did over Donovan Mitchell. Can they get a deal done this time?