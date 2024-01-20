Game preview, start time, channel: Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets

After a tough loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Utah Jazz will look to get back to their winning ways against the Houston Rockets. It’s the first of a six-game road trip that will be another test for the Jazz. Will they take this on and build on what they’ve already

done, or will the Thunder loss have any lingering effects?

The Rockets are no slouch this season. Behind excellent play from Alperen Sengun and the coaching of Ime Udoka, the Rockets have been a surprising team this year. Interestingly, their season has been the inverse of what the Jazz have done. Where the Jazz have started slow and gotten hot now, the Rockets started fast but have been losing a lot more as the season goes on. For Utah to win this, they can’t afford to let the Rockets get confident, they’re a team that you want to set a tone early so you don’t have any bad outcomes late.

Game info

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024, 6:00 MT

Where: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV/Streaming: Jazz+, KJZZ, Space City Home Network

Radio: KSL 1160 AM & 97.5 FM

Injury Report

For the Utah Jazz it appears to be a clean injury report again.

Jazz Injury Report:



*QUESTIONABLE - Taylor Hendricks (G League)



*QUESTIONABLE - Brice Sensabaugh (G League)



OUT - Johnny Juzang (G League)



OUT - Micah Potter (G League)



OUT - Jason Preston (G League) pic.twitter.com/ZWQNelw5tA — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 18, 2024

For the Houston Rockets, it looks like they are relatively healthy as well

Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee)

Tari Eason: Out (Leg)

Reggie Bullock: Questionable (Back)