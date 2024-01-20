NBA Trade Rumor: Utah Jazz interested in Quentin Grimes of the Knicks?

According to Ian Begley, the Utah Jazz have interest in Quentin Grimes.

Donte DiVincenzo’s hit 42.4% of his 259 3-pt FG so far, a big factor in NYK 25-17 record. One reason for DiVincenzo’s strong shooting? Steph Curry & GSW. More on that & notes on teams’ interest in Grimes & the ‘consistent battle’ Hart faces w/ his knee: https://t.co/s4Iobek1QY

From Begley’s article:

The Knicks may trade Quentin Grimes ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline, as he’ll certainly draw interest from opposing teams.

The Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz, and Houston Rockets are among the teams that are interested in the 23-year-old shooting guard.

The New York Post reported that the Mavericks are also interested in Grimes.

Grimes lost his starting job to Donte DiVincenzo earlier this season, and his minutes off the bench have fluctuated.

I don’t know if the Knicks will ultimately pull the trigger on a deal involving Grimes, but he has value on the market, and it may be in both parties’ best interest to find a trade.

One of the Knicks’ objectives at the deadline is to bolster their bench, and Grimes is one of the most valuable trade-eligible players on their roster.

The former first-round pick is difficult to trade on his own because he’s making $2.3 million, so it would be tough for the Knicks to find a player who helps them win immediately and makes a commensurate salary.

New York can obviously add other players to their package to make the math work — including Evan Fournier’s $19 million expiring deal is an option.