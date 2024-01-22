Game preview, start time, injury report: Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans

After one of the hottest stretches of the season, the Utah Jazz are now coming off a 2-game losing streak with losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder and an overtime loss to the Houston Rockets. With their record now at 22-22, the Jazz need to make ground on the playoff teams ahead of them by beating the New Orleans Pelicans. New Orleans is 6-4 in their last ten and are coming off a loss to the Phoenix Suns. With New Orleans not to far ahead of the Jazz in the standings, this is a pretty big game for Utah if they’re hoping to leapfrog anyone in the playoff standings.

Game info

When: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 6:00 MT

Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

TV/Streaming: Jazz+, KJZZ, Bally Sports New Orleans

Radio: KSL 1160 AM & 97.5 FM

Injury Report

The Utah Jazz appear to have another clean injury report and should have all their players playing. The Pelicans also appear to have all their key guys available for this game. You can see the injury report here.