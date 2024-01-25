Utah Jazz at Washington Wizards: preview, game time, channel

Once the hottest team in the NBA, the Utah Jazz now find themselves on a three-game losing streak and really need a win against the Washington Wizards to get back onto a winning trajectory. Washington should be a team the Jazz can beat but there has been some troubling trends with the Jazz’s defense. Since Dec. 18th, when the Jazz three-game losing streak started, the Jazz have the 30th ranked defense in the NBA. It’s abysmall how bad the defense has gotten. If the Jazz want to turn things around, they have to start defending again, which was the major reason they went on their big run before.

Game info

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 5:00 MT

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

TV/Streaming: Jazz+, KJZZ, MNMT

Radio: KSL 1160 AM & 97.5 FM