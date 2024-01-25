Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards recap: Lauri Markkanen and John Collins power the Jazz to win by double digits.

The Utah Jazz defeated the Washington Wizards 123-108. The Jazz’s offense powered them to the win. As a team, Utah shot 51.5% FGA, 41.9% 3PA, and 83.3% FTA. Markkanen continued his all-star caliber season by scoring 29 points on amazing efficiency and snagging 7 rebounds with 5 assists. John Collins was quite active down low as he had the best game of his Jazz career. Collins had 22 points on great efficiency and 16 rebounds while being an effective defender. Olynyk and Clarkson also had 19 points. A promising stat to keep track of; the Jazz have scored 120 points or more in the last ten games (the NBA record is 12).

While the efficient offense was the primary reason for the blowout win tonight, the Jazz had strong defensive moments. Kris Dunn was the main defensive catalyst as he played great point of attack defense in Will Hardy’s zone coverage. Simone Fontecchio, Lauri Markkanen, and John Collins had good defensive moments as well. The Jazz certainly had poor defensive moments, particularly in the first half. Utah’s lazy initial defensive effort was exposed as they gave up 15 transition points in the first quarter alone.

Kris Dunn is so good. Locking up Tyus Jones and then gets the steal and dunk pic.twitter.com/5lBUiOV87y — Jazz Lead (@JazzLead) January 26, 2024

In the first half, the Jazz looked like a team that could extend their losing streak to 4 but they took over the game in the third quarter with aggressive offensive cuts, made shots, and smart, energized defense. The Utah Jazz have another game against a lowly eastern conference team on Saturday in the Charlotte Hornets.