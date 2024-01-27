Utah Jazz vs Charlotte Hornets: game preview, start time, channel

It’s a chance tonight for the Utah Jazz to take care of another bottom-feeder Eastern Conference team, the Charlotte Hornets. Fresh off of a win against the Washington Generals Wizards, the Jazz have a chance to build back into the team that catapulted their way into the playoff picture before going on a 3-game skid.

The Jazz are fighting through some of the trade deadline chatter around the team, and it’s going to be interesting to see if they can keep the Hornets from building any confidence. Utah’s defense the last four games has been one of the worst in the league, if they can figure out how to tighten those screws again, they should take out the Hornets with relative ease (famous last words).

Game info

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 5:00 MT

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

TV/Streaming: Jazz+, KJZZ, Bally Sports SE-CHA

Radio: KSL 1160 AM & 97.5 FM

Injury Report

For the Utah Jazz it looks like a healthy roster again.

Jazz Injury Report:



OUT - Taylor Hendricks (G League )



OUT - Johnny Juzang (G League)



OUT - Micah Potter (G League)



OUT - Jason Preston (G League)



OUT - Brice Sensabaugh (G League) pic.twitter.com/sd0elISmxO — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 26, 2024

For the Charlotte Hornets, there are some players missing for this one.

Kai Jones: Out (Personal)

Gordon Hayward: Out (Calf)

Mark Williams: Out (Back)

Kyle Lowry: Questionable (Trade Pending)