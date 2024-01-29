Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets preview, start time, channel

The Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets will meet for the second and final time this season on Monday night. In the first meeting on December 18th, the Jazz snagged the win at home and Brooklyn will look to return the favor this time around. The Nets may be getting one of their best players and team leader Ben Simmons back after being out since November 6th. Simmons could have some rust to work out of his game, but he can also be a stabilizing presence for a team that had high aspirations coming into this season.

The Nets have struggled recently and are attempting to win back-to-back games for the first time in over a month. The team has struggled to hold on to big leads in their last several games and barely hung on for a 106-104 victory on Saturday. Despite the recent struggles, the possible return of Ben Simmons provides a glimmer of hope for a team that is still within play-in range. “I want to come in and win games. We haven’t been winning lately.” said Simmons. The key for Brooklyn will be to take care of the ball and limit quick points by the Jazz.

The road weary Jazz are looking to pick up their third straight win amidst their season long six game road trip. The Jazz enjoyed a historic shooting night in their last game against the Charlotte Hornets in their last game and will hope to continue with that kind of performance. Although Utah would ideally like to be a little bit more consistent throughout the game and not let the Nets get back into the game in the second half. Utah has been at their best this year when they are sharing the ball and that will be a key again for them in this game.

This game might seem like a “ho-hum” game between two middling teams, but Brooklyn is always a tough place to play, and it should prove to be an entertaining game that both teams really want to win. With a win, the Jazz would ensure that they will go at least .500 on this road trip, GO JAZZ!!

Game info

When: Monday, January 29, 2024, 5:30 MT

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV/Streaming: Jazz+, KJZZ, YES

Radio: KSL 1160 AM & 97.5 FM