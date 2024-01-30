Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks preview, start time, channel

The Utah Jazz and New York Knicks will meet at Madison Square Garden for the final match of Utah’s six-game road trip. In their first meeting on December 13th, the Jazz stood at a lowly record of 8-16, and in serious contention of punting on the season. That game, however, sparked an impressive mid-season turnaround and marked the beginning of Collin Sexton’s improvement in in a starting role.

Following a putrid performance against the Brooklyn Nets, the Jazz are looking for a spark against the Knicks yet again. Utah has gone 2-3 on their current road trip, including a pair of disappointing blowout losses. Last night, the Jazz lacked any resemblance of cohesion, effort, or intensity, en route to a 33 point loss. Fortunately for Utah, the Knicks are entering tomorrow shorthanded, with two-time All-NBA forward Julius Randle out indefinitely with a shoulder injury and recently-acquired forward OG Anunoby questionable due to elbow inflammation.

Regardless, the Knicks are led by guard Jalen Brunson, who is averaging career-highs across multiple major statistical categories, posting 26.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. Brunson has exploded into an All-Star level player and will remain an issue for Utah’s lackluster defense. The Knicks have won seven in a row, and eight of their last ten.

Game info

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 5:30 MT

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY

TV/Streaming: Jazz+, KJZZ, YES

Radio: KSL 1160 AM & 97.5 FM