Utah Jazz recap: Jazz 103 Knicks 118

Utah Jazz fell to the Knicks 118-103 on Tuesday evening. The game wasn’t too exciting, the Jazz fell behind early and couldn’t keep up for most of the game. The defense was suspect and the offense wasn’t too hot either. A lot of issues Will Hardy gets paid to figure out and he seems to be the right man to do such a thing. With that said, let’s go over a couple of things in this game:

Recap

Donte DiVincenzo?? We let Donte DiVincenzo score 33 points with a career-high 9 threes? Don’t get me wrong, Donte is a very solid role player. But role players shouldn’t be having career nights against our defense.

I fear Lauri lost his All-Star game chances tonight. 14 points, 5 boards, and 2-8 from deep probably won’t cut it. It’s unfortunate and has been quite the tight race for all players in the West. Regardless, it would’ve been fun to see Lauri back in the big game.

Jordan Clarkson -19 while scoring 11 points on 12 shots. Not his best game, to say the least, I’m interested to see how games like this might impact potential trade opportunities.

Simone Fontecchio went 4-8 from 3, played a little bit of defense, and made out a net neutral while every other starter was a negative in +/-. I can’t quit him, he does stuff every game that continues to make me intrigued.

Conclusion

Things aren’t picking up on the defensive end, Walker Kessler not playing enough minutes is probably a factor in that. The Jazz will have to be better on defense so they can survive nights where it’s a struggle to score. Will Hardy is one of the best coaches in the league, high chance he’s cooking stuff up on his flight home as we speak.

Up next

Jazz face the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday