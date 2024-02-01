Utah Jazz take on injury riddled Philadelphia 76ers: preview, start time, channel, injury report

The Utah Jazz are coming off a brutal road trip and will get a chance to land on their feet at home against an injury-riddled Philadelphia 76ers team. The Sixers will be missing Joel Embiid in this one.

Joel Embiid just went down with a knee injury and my question is why on EARTH did the 76ers leave him in prior to this? He looked banged up from the start. pic.twitter.com/M4eN6TwoFv — betr (@betr) January 31, 2024

But it’s looking like they’ll also be without Tyrese Maxey as well.

For the Jazz, it looks like a clean injury report with all their main rotation players good to go.

Jazz Injury Report:



*QUESTIONABLE - Taylor Hendricks (G League)



*QUESTIONABLE - Brice Sensabaugh (G League)



OUT - Johnny Juzang (G League)



OUT - Micah Potter (G League)



OUT - Jason Preston (G League) pic.twitter.com/gu7dHZXBAa — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 1, 2024

With the trade deadline coming up, and so many rumors surrounding Jordan Clarkson and Kelly Olynyk, it’s unlikely we see Hendricks and Sensabaugh any time soon. But after trade deadline that may change.

With these players out, it’s important the Jazz set a tone and don’t give the Sixers a chance to get confidence. Utah’s defense isn’t near good enough to hold anyone off and the Sixers absolutely could have a player go off on the Jazz’s porous defense if they’re not careful.

Game info

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024, 8:00 MT

Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

TV/Streaming: TNT

Radio: KSL 1160 AM & 97.5 FM