Lauri Markkanen not named a Western conference All-Star

Lauri gets extra time to sip margaritas and practice basketball this February

By Lake Hale
Utah Jazz v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images
The Western Conference All-Star reserves were just announced. Here’s the list of the reserves:

  • Devin Booker
  • Stephen Curry
  • Anthony Davis
  • Anthony Edwards
  • Paul George
  • Kawhi Leonard
  • Karl-Anthony Towns

Unfortunately the Finnish king Lauri Markkanen was nowhere to be found on the list. Lauri is currently averaging 23.5 points per game, 8.7rebounds, and shooting just under 40% from 3. These are really good stats and in the Eastern conference he might be a lock for the All-Star game. But the west is stacked, while you could argue Lauri deserves the nod, not making the team isn’t groundbreaking.

Lauri was fighting for the last “wild card” spot with Karl-Anthony Towns, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Rudy Gobert, and Jamal Murray. All of these players were worthy of those final spots. Lauri gets an opportunity to go on a revenge tour for the rest of the season, it starts tonight when the Jazz take on the 76ers.

*Depending on injuries Lauri does have an opportunity to be named a replacement player

