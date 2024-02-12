Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Game preview, channel, start time

The new look Utah Jazz host the Golden State Warriors as they continue to try and find their footing post trade deadline and make a push for a play in spot. Although this veteran Warriors team went largely unchanged at the trade deadline this year, they are also fighting to make the play in as the season winds down. Golden State is coming off a thrilling last second win vs the Phoenix Suns where Steph Curry proved his brilliance once again. Utah is trying to bounce back after a tough loss against the very same Phoenix Suns team last Thursday.

Although Golden State has had an up and down season so far, they are still a team laden with at least three future hall of fame players and they have been playing better recently. The team is 7-3 in their last ten games, and it feels like they may be primed for a good run down the stretch. Steph Curry is a bit like Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes of the NFL in the sense that when you have him on your team you will always have a chance to win big. The Warriors have had to deal with inconsistency from their bench unit all season, but with Draymond Green finally starting to find his rhythm this season, the Warriors have the leadership needed to fight through adversity. The key for Golden State to pick up the win in this game will be for them to limit turnovers and keep the game close during bench playing time.

Utah didn’t trade away any starters at the trade deadline this year, but with losing three key rotation pieces, it was clear that there are going to be some adjustments for several players on the team. “When roles change and lineups change, there is a natural kind of awkwardness……” said Jazz coach Will Hardy after Thursday’s trade deadline. This game is going to be a real challenge for Utah who are facing a Warriors team that seems to finally be gelling after such an inconsistent season thus far. Utah will have the benefit of having the last three days to rest and try to find some chemistry through practice. The key for Utah to win this game will be to play solid defense for the full 48 minutes and to limit the Warriors from getting easy baskets in the paint. Easier said than done but Jazz center Walker Kessler figures to be a big part of the game plan for the Utah Jazz.

This will be the first meeting of the season between these two teams and the first of two games just this week. It’s time for this young Jazz team to really show what they are made of so to speak. Knowing that it is only one game, and it is not going to make or break the season. But if the Jazz can pick up a quality win against this team, then maybe it will be a good indicator of what the remainder of the season can be. GO JAZZ!!

Game info

When: Monday, February 12th, 2024, 7:00 MT

Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

TV/Streaming: Jazz+, KJZZ, NBC Sports Bay Area

Radio: KSL 1160 AM & 97.5 FM