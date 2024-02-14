Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers: Jazz look to get back on track versus a LeBron-less Lakers

It’s been a rough week for the Utah Jazz after those tumultuous trade deadline moves they made. Now the squad will have another crack to get back in the win column against the Los Angeles Lakers.

With a shift somehow in the direction of the Jazz moving forward this season, the things we should expect is how the development curve will be for the young core. Versus the Warriors, head coach Will Hardy reverted back to starting rookie Keyonte George at the point. While Taylor Hendricks has assumed his role as a rotational piece for the team.

Also worth-noting has been this current 10-game stretch for the Jazz, as they hold the worst defensive rating in that span in the NBA. In the same number of samples, the Lakers have picked up their inconsistent offense to eight best in the league at 119 points per 100 possessions.

The old reliable for the team will always be Lauri Markkanen, who continues to be one of the most potent shooters in the NBA (42.2% from deep in catch-and-shoot situations!!!). Even without LeBron James, the recent play of D’Angelo Russell and domination of Anthony Davis will present challenges on the defensive end for the Jazz.

Game Info

When: February 14 - 8:00 PM MT

Where: Delta Center

Watch/Stream at: Jazz+, KJZZ

Listen at: KSL 1160 AM & 102.7 FM