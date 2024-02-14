Why the Utah Jazz should “Udonis Haslem” Kris Dunn

The Utah Jazz only have a few pieces that clearly (unless traded for something good in return) seem like long-term parts of the organization's future. Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Walker Kessler, Keyonte George, and Kris Dunn. Yes, Kris Dunn belongs as a long-term piece for the Jazz. Whether Dunn gets minutes in later seasons is not relevant to why the team should keep him into the 2030s.

Udonis Haslem’ing Someone?

The Utah Jazz should “Udonis Haslem” Kris Dunn. This means that the Utah Jazz should keep Kris Dunn (29 years old) on the team until he is about 40. Kris Dunn’s example of hard work, priding himself on being a great defensive player, being smart on offense by feeding the best scorers on the team, and being the locker room leader brings more to the team than his on-court production (which has been good for his 2 seasons with the Jazz).

Udonis Haslem was undrafted but became a starter for the contending Miami Heat by his sophomore season. Haslem was good because he played hard on defense by pressuring all-star big guys. Haslem was particularly elite at disrupting pick-and-rolls. Haslem knew how to play within the systems offense as well. Haslem was never a great player. For his last several seasons, he barely got minutes. Haslem was an important piece for the Heat because he was a mentor for the young guys. Udonis Haslem is the ultimate example of “Heat Culture” which has led the Miami Heat to consistently overperforming in the playoffs through great defense and smart offense.

Kris Dunn’s Jazz Debut

The Utah Jazz traded Mike Coney and other role players at the NBA Trade Deadline last year. The Jazz pulled the plug on the season, but they still needed to fill out the roster, so they signed Kris Dunn to a 10-day contract February 22nd, 2023. He played 4 games, and, in each game, he scored double digits and had between 1 and 3 steals. He had exceeded expectations, so the Jazz signed him to another 10-day contract. Dunn continued to impress by stuffing the stat sheet, improving the offensive flow, scoring efficiently from inside and from 3, and playing amazing defense. The Jazz then decided to sign him for the rest of the 2022-2023 season and nonguaranteed for the 2023-2024 season. Dunn continued to show why he was drafted number 5 in the NBA draft 2016 and finished the year strong.

In a move that was expected, The Utah Jazz have informed point guard Kris Dunn they are guaranteeing his contract for the upcoming season, League Sources tell The Athletic. Dunn has played well since coming to the Jazz last season. The former lotto pick finds a home — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) October 21, 2023

Kris Dunn’s Impact on Winning

The Jazz guaranteed Kris Dunn’s contract for the 2023-2024 season, and he has continued to impress. While his stat line does not jump out, his impact on the season is beyond traditional stats. Dunn was off and on getting DNPs in November and December (despite playing well). This did not stop Kris from being impactful on both ends when he did get minutes. Dunn eventually earned consistent rotational minutes and then earned the starting position. The Utah Jazz were 11-18 before they decided to start Dunn. The Jazz jumped to 26-26, largely due to Kris Dunn’s elite defense, efficient shooting, and point guard instincts. The Utah Jazz decided to again be sellers at the deadline by trading 3 rotation players. Now, to prioritize the future of the team beyond this season, coach Hardy benched Dunn in favor of the potential future star and rookie guard, Keyonte George. How did Dunn respond? the same way he has all season, by playing great defense on Steph Curry and others and smart team basketball on offense, albeit off the bench.

Kris Dunn leads all 5 Jazz rotation guards in steals/min (by a lot), blocks/min (by a lot), assists per minute (by a lot), rebounds/min (by a lot), has lowest turnovers/min, leads in defensive plus minus by a whole lot, leads in defensive rating, has highest 3pt% (Collin is the only one close), is second to Collin in EFG%, is second to Collin in VORP and WS/48 (with a big drop-off to third best). Basically, if you look at any measure, Collin and Dunn are far and away the two best guards on the team. @Jeffersoniandoc

Whether Dunn starts or not, his impact has been noticed by NBA experts. Zach Lowe mentioned on his podcast that Kris Dunn is the best defensive point guard in the world. John Hollinger is calling for him to be on the NBA All-Defensive Team. Thats an amazing compliment, especially when considering Dunn was not on an NBA team a year ago. Below are some eye-popping statistics and plays that show why Kris Dunn has been a huge difference maker this year.

Kris is the first Jazz guard in 40 years with a streak of 6 games with at least 1 steal and 1 block#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/PUpiOCupNs — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 13, 2024

Where I thought last night's game turned: Jazz come out of this TO in zone, OKC is playing Shai with 4 subs, and Thunder lose their minds. After one pass we have Jaylin Williams trying to dribble against Kris Dunn, and hilarity ensues: pic.twitter.com/wgDd77xf0f — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) February 7, 2024

Kris Dunn is the only player that can stop the Jokic / Murray P&R pic.twitter.com/AzARsbSYQI — Swolchai Agbaji (@SpencerKeele) January 11, 2024

This is just such a great play by Kris Dunn



His playmaking in clutch situations, coupled with his usual defense, is why he should be playing in crunch time pic.twitter.com/05PLcyDDUC — Jazz Lead (@JazzLead) February 7, 2024

Kris Dunn is a Mentor

Kris Dunn is helping the Jazz win games now but he has the ability to help the Jazz develop a culture similar to the Heat’s. Dunn is recognized as the team leader by coach Hardy. Many guards struggle to defend well, especially when they begin their careers. If someone like Kris Dunn was on the roster, he could be an important defensive teacher for them.

I asked Keyonte about this:



"Just uncharacteristic... in a leadership role, guys can't see you like that. And that's a learning thing for me. It was just a couple seconds and I couldn't throw the ball in the ocean. ... Credit to (Kris Dunn), first one there and talking to me." https://t.co/hy4bzDk4VV — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) November 26, 2023

Kris Dunn’s defensive ability, determination to find his place in the league, unselfish play, leadership presence, and mentorship abilities should make him a Jazzman for a long time. Kris Dunn should be on the team until at least 2035, even if he doesn’t get rotation minutes from 2030-2035.