Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors preview, start time, channel, injury report

The Utah Jazz will get another chance to take on the Golden State Warriors tonight after getting Steph Curry put on a show just a few days ago. With two games under their belt since trade deadline the Jazz have struggled to make things work with their new lineups and younger players getting time. There are some bright spots happening even though the Jazz have lost both of their recent games.

Keyonte George had a nice game asgainst the Lakers with 13 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds and he did it while shooting 5/9 from the field.

Taylor Hendricks had his second game getting regular minutes and it wasn’t his best shooting night going 1/6 from three, but he has looked good defensively. In a game the Jazz lost by double digits, Hendricks was just a -1 in the plus minus. Eventually that three will start falling and with his defensive ability, he should become a more additive player soon.

And that’s really the crossroads the Jazz are at right now, can they integrate their rookies and have them make positive contributions sooner than later? The Jazz are clearly trying to see what their rookies can do but there will be growing pains, something the Jazz expected.

Game Info

When: February 15 - 7:00 PM MT

Where: Delta Center - Salt Lake City, Utah

Watch/Stream at: Jazz+, KJZZ

Listen at: KSL 1160 AM & 102.7 FM

Injury Report