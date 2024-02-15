Keyonte’s 33, Sexton’s 35, nearly lead Jazz to 4th Q rally over Warriors

With the shot clock off in the fourth quarter, Keyonte George dribbled the ball up the court. Despite the fact the team across from him, Golden State, had hit 20 threes, with Klay Thompson putting up a vintage performance with 35 points in just 28 minutes, and the Warriors taking an 18-point lead into the start of the fourth, the Utah Jazz still had a chance.

Thompson, for all his hot shooting, had just badly missed a 3-pointer, so the score stood at 138-137. Sure, the Warriors had hit all those 3-pointers, but George had countered that by hitting nine himself, tying the NBA rookie single-game record. He also had a career-best 33 points, though even that wasn’t even the highest total on the team. George’s veteran teammate, Collin Sexton, had 35.





Key now owns the record for most threes in a game by a Jazz rookie #TakeNote | @keyonte1george https://t.co/2bgooJX5C3 pic.twitter.com/kjT0CZgxMx — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 16, 2024

a bull in the paint's a scary sight pic.twitter.com/gDDOFM7Xg3 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 16, 2024

With those two on fire most of the night (George mostly in the first half with Sexton leading the charge in the second), Utah had overcome most of the deficit caused by Thompson and the rest of the hot-shooting Warriors.

George kicked the play off with a drive from the right wing, but he stumbled and had to kick a baseline pass to the far corner for Lauri Markkanen, who didn’t even lower his arms after catching the pass, immediately putting a 3-point shot up. That attempt went awry, but John Collins grabbed one of his four offensive boards of the night. Immediately swarmed, he looked for a pass, only to lose control of the ball and launch it eight feet over the head of the nearest Jazzman, George.

The gaffe wouldn’t be the end of Utah’s chances, but they couldn’t take advantage. With 2.4 seconds following Steph Curry extending the Warriors’ lead to the eventual final, 140-137, Sexton missed the potential game-tying three.

A stellar effort, but not enough execution to finish.

For all the frustration Collins will feel (and fans may feel towards him) because of that last mistake, or even Sexton for missing that last 3-pointer, this game wasn’t lost in those final seconds (OK, maybe it kind of was, but stick with me), the Jazz lost it in the second and third quarters. They allowed the Warriors to get hot late in the first, score 48 points in the second quarter (tallying 84 points at halftime) and then let the deficit grow to 18 points in the first place. Utah played defense in the fourth, and for about half the first, and that isn’t going to be enough to win a game against the Warriors.

This kind of game is the perfect tank game, which may please a front office that made moves consistent with trying their best to lose. Young stars made great plays, providing plenty of social media and highlight reel fodder. They even came close to winning with great effort. But they still lost so the Jazz will keep falling in the standings.

Speaking of falling in the standings, that’s exactly what Utah keeps doing, ever since the trade deadline. The Jazz haven’t won a game since the deadline, now 0-4 since last Thursday.

The good news is, the opponents will get easier, at least on paper. Utah will take on Charlotte and San Antonio in their next two games.