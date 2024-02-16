2024 NBA Rising Stars Challenge - Team Jalen vs Team Tamika: How to watch

Tonight Team Jalen and Team Tamika will face off in the 2024 Panini Rising Stars Event. Keyonte George is leading the way for the Utah Jazz and will team up with Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, and Scoot Henderson to name a few. They’ll take on Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and teammate Walker Kessler of Team Jalen.

It’ll be fun to see how Keyonte George looks against Walker Kessler and who can get the better of their teammate. They play opposite styles of play with George playing point guard and playmaking for others while Kessler is a defensive force protecting the rim on defense and rolling to the rim on offense.

For Jazz fans it’s satisfying to see both players getting their chance to play and show what they can do. It’s a shame that Taylor Hendricks couldn’t be chose this time around but he’ll definitely get more of an opportunity next year as he gets more playing time.

Game Info

When: February 16 - 7:00 PM MT

Where: Indianapolis, IN

Watch/Stream: TNT

Listen at: ESPN Radio