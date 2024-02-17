NBA 3-Point Contest: preview, channel, contestants

NBA All-Star Weekend is in full swing, and tonight, we get to watch a variety of contests, including the NBA Dunk Contest, the 3-Point Contest, and the Skills Challenge. For the 3-Point Contest, there will be eight contestants: Malik Beasley of the Milwaukee Bucks, Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks, Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers, Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks, Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz, Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Trae Yount of the Atlanta Hawks.

Damian Lillard won last year’s contest and Karl-Anthony Towns won it the year before. This will be Lauri Markkanen’s second 3-point contest in a row. The last player from the Utah Jazz to win the 3-point contest was Jeff Hornacek in 2000, winning his second contest in a row.

How to watch

When: February 17 - 6:00 PM MT

Where: Indianapolis, IN

Watch/Stream: TNT