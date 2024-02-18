Breaking down the last two seasons of the Utah Jazz shows they are on a path that leads to Cooper Flagg

With Cooper Flagg coming into the NBA in the 2025 draft, a lot of teams will want to add the potentially generational wing to their team. Since the arrival of Danny Ainge, the Utah Jazz are making moves, and quotes, that make it appear they’ll be one of those teams. In anticipation, I’m coining the term now, Capture the Flagg.

Now, many people will say that the Jazz are way too good even to be able to draft the potential #1 overall pick. That may seem like the case based on the Jazz record, but every move the Jazz have made, and comments both public and private, have shown a long-term plan with a focus on building a roster with young talent around Lauri Markkanen.

Let’s look at what the Jazz have done since Danny Ainge took over and how the moves and comments relate to what Utah are doing. If you don’t remember, Danny Ainge took over as Alternate Governor and CEO of the Utah Jazz on December 15, 2021 which seems so long ago! (hat tip to RealGM for the history of moves.)

June 28, 2022 - Utah Jazz hire Will Hardy

This was the first and most necessary move in the current Utah Jazz rebuild. After mutually parting ways with Quin Snyder, the Jazz went after one of the youngest and most sought-after up-and-coming coaches in the league, Will Hardy. The Jazz needed to make a change at coach and wanted someone they could count on to develop players while also being a tactician in games and with lineups. It was the first sign the Jazz were going to go young and develop, which meant at the head coach position and every player transaction. Hardy proved great from the get-go by coaching a team expected to be one of the worst in the league to start 10-3. He’s also shown an ability to take distressed assets and find value from them on the court.

July 6, 2022 - Rudy Gobert traded to the Wolves

Wolves received - Rudy Gobert

Jazz received - Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Jarred Vanderbilt, Walker Kessler, a 2023 1st round pick (MIN own), a 2025 1st round pick (MIN own), a Swap 2026 1st round picks, a 2027 1st round pick (MIN own), a top-5 protected 2029 1st round pick (MIN own).

This trade had massive ripples across the NBA. Kevin Durant, after this trade, made a trade demand and couldn’t get it done because other teams couldn’t come up with more assets than this to make it happen. It was the first step towards the Utah Jazz rebuild that saw them bring on Walker Kessler and also Keyonte George who they picked at #16 in the draft.

This was the Jazz's first step in trading their veteran players to go young and build through the draft and with young talent.

August 25, 2022 - Patrick Beverley traded to the Lakers

Lakers received - Patrick Beverley

Utah Jazz received - Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson.

In their bid to go young in the draft, the Jazz went after a distressed asset in THT which helped them lose some games as they went for a high pick in the draft in 2023. This was also the first string of moves the Jazz made in taking on distressed assets to see if they could become part of the future or be molded into potential trade pieces to ... get more young talent or draft assets.

September 3, 2022 - Donovan Mitchell traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers received - Donovan Mitchell and a TPE

Utah Jazz received - Ochai Agbaji, Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, a 2025 1st round pick (CLE own), a Swap 2026 1st round picks, a 2027 1st round pick (CLE own), a Swap 2028 1st round picks and a 2029 1st round pick (CLE own).

Collin Sexton signed a multi-year contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of an eventual sign and trade to the Utah Jazz.

This will always be remembered as the summer of leverage. After an entire summer of hearing how the Knicks had all the leverage in trade negotiations, Danny Ainge finally broke things off with Leon Rose and pulled the trigger on a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The return at the time looked like the Jazz were getting picks and distressed assets. Those distressed assets turned out to be a rotation player in Collin Sexton and an All-Star and most improved player in Lauri Markkanen. Markkanen shot the Jazz into every game, and players like Collin Sexton helped the Jazz offense become one of the top ten offenses in the league. The Jazz had effectively gotten picks from the Cavs while staying competitive which is hard to do.

This trade encapsulated everything the Jazz are doing in this rebuild. They traded away players they didn’t consider part of their future for picks and distressed assets that underperformed earlier in their careers.

September 22, 2022 - Bojan Bogdanovic traded to the Detroit Pistons

Pistons received - Bojan Bogdanovic

Utah Jazz received - Saben Lee, Kelly Olynyk, cash, and a TPE.

At the time, this trade was a bit of a headscratcher. Most people expected the Jazz to get at least a first-round pick for Bogdanovic, and they ended up with Kelly Olynyk. Olynyk became a core part of the rotation with his passing and shooting that helped connect an entirely new roster.

Knowing what we know now with the recent Kelly Olynyk trade, it shows the Jazz mean it when they say they are making moves with the long-term view in mind. If the Jazz make a trade that doesn’t make a ton of sense now, it’s likely something that will eventually be resolved with another move.

The other aspect of this trade to consider is that the Jazz value each of their assets and won’t make a trade if it’s not at the value they set for a player. And so, the Bojan Bogdanovic trade that everyone thought should have gotten the Jazz a 1st eventually did just that, it was just through a later transaction.

Lakers receive - Malik Beasley, D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, and multiple TPEs

Wolves receive - Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Mike Conley, a Least Favorable 2024 2nd round pick, a 2025 2nd round pick (UTH own), a 2026 2nd round pick (UTH own) and a TPE

Jazz receive - a conditional 2027 1st round pick (LAL own) and multiple TPEs were acquired by the Utah Jazz

Parsing through this one is hard, but essentially, the Jazz were able to trade off more veterans that weren’t a part of the future (Malik Beasley, Mike Conley, and Jarred Vanderbilt) for a 2027 1st round pick from the Lakers.

Many Jazz fans have complained about this trade for a couple of reasons. The Jazz had overperformed up to this point of the season, and Mike Conley had been a big part of that. As many fans do, they wanted to win and didn’t want a better pick. Trading Conley showed the Jazz goal wasn’t just to win enough games to make the play-in for a cute little elimination late in the season, it was to build through the draft and look for a star. Another contingent of fans wondered why this hadn’t happened sooner. This is the fairest complaint for Jazz fans because they had hoped to tank harder. The only explanation for not making this trade sooner was that Utah had not been offered the assets in a trade for Conley they expected. Danny Ainge and Justin Zanik weren’t interested in giving a contender a discount. Getting the 1st from LA was a solid move and likely gets the Jazz a potential lottery pick with this Lakers team. In 2027, with an aging LeBron James and Anthony Davis 34 years old, it’s likely that pick turns out to be a nice one. If somehow the Lakers get lucky in the lottery that season and the pick sticks with LA, the Jazz get a 2nd round pick the following season. Utah is definitely hoping LA is in the lottery but doesn’t jump to top-4. It also deserves some attention here that the Jazz held on to Russell Westbrook for about ten days before waiving him. Clearly, the Jazz did everything they could to make a trade, but the size of the Westbrook contract made that really difficult.

Feb 22, 2023 - Utah Jazz sign Kris Dunn to first 10-day contract

The Jazz would sign Kris Dunn to two 10-day contracts before signing him to a full contract on March 14th. This is another example of the Jazz looking for distressed assets and giving them a chance to work their way onto the team. Kris Dunn was a former 5th overall pick that was playing in the G-League, and the Jazz gave him an opportunity, and he’s proven himself to be a valuable part of the franchise. On top of being an elite defender, Dunn has also shown an ability to run the offense while being a valuable leader and mentor for the younger players.

Having players like Kris Dunn on the team helps the team's culture, even if they’re losing games. It would be a real surprise to see the Jazz let him go because Dunn can be a valuable part of the team in whatever direction they take. If the Jazz find a big trade they can make for a star this offseason, Dunn can help. Dunn can also be a great mentor if the Jazz decide to go with a complete youth movement and hope for luck in the Cooper Flagg draft.

These were the first draft picks of the Danny Ainge era, and so far, the results have been pretty good. The Jazz tried to trade up in the draft to get a better pick but ended up with Hendricks at 9. Hendricks has just recently gotten minutes, but after the most recent trades, the Jazz appear to want to develop their youth alongside their core pieces for the future. The question will be, can the Jazz do both? The Jazz have traded most of the assets they’ve received in recent trades that they didn’t see as long-term pieces. We have also seen recent trade rumors, including Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson. If the Jazz follow the same trend we’re seeing, it’s very likely we'll see a Sexton and Clarkson trade. But will that be where this all ends? The Jazz have one of the most coveted assets in Lauri Markkanen. If the Jazz are going all young, they may be willing to continue to listen to offers on Markkanen. A lot of teams will have more assets than they did this trade deadline, and there might be another godfather offer on the table again.

And that’s the big question in all of this. Are the Jazz taking on distressed assets to trade them for a complete draft strategy? Or are they taking on those assets to potentially be a part of the future? With Lauri Markkanen playing regular minutes with the youth the Jazz have brought on, it’s difficult to see them being bad enough to get someone like Cooper Flagg. Last season, we saw the Jazz rest players to develop youth and improve their draft position, including Lauri Markkanen. It seems very likely the Jazz will make some trade involving Clarkson and Sexton this offseason, as long as the right offer is there. Will Lauri Markkanen be willing to rest multiple games next season if the Jazz make a run for another high lottery pick? If he’s willing to do it, it could mean the Jazz combine two elite-level wings together with all the young talent they bring on.

That’s the crossroads the Jazz find themselves on. They have some great potential in their young picks in Keyonte George and Taylor Hendricks. They also have a solid young player in Walker Kessler. Those players combined with Markkanen make for a nice team to build on, but it’s not a championship contender, they need more. That could mean a trade for a superstar with their assets, but that requires another team willing to trade their superstar. That means the Jazz have two options: have their superstar Markkanen rest strategically, or, if he’s not willing to do that, they might have to trade him. One thing’s clear, Utah is not interested in cheap moves for cheap wins, they’re in this for a championship contender. Tony Jones wrote about the Jazz’s recent trade deadline moves, and it shows the Jazz have a very clear view of what they want to do as a team.

But at the end of the day, the triumvirate of CEO Danny Ainge, general manager Justin Zanik and head coach Will Hardy came to this conclusion: They don’t want a cute playoff team. They don’t want a little engine that could. They want a team that’s capable of competing for an NBA championship.

Now, let’s keep going.

July 7, 2023 - Utah Jazz trade for John Collins

Utah Jazz receive - John Collins

Atlanta Hawks receive - Rudy Gay, a conditional 2026 2nd round pick (MEM own) and a TPE.

This was somewhat of a surprise move for the Utah Jazz, but it’s interesting to consider how this fits in with the big picture of the Utah Jazz. John Collins provides the Jazz with a stretch center, which seems important for the Jazz and the style of play they want to use. Don’t forget, the Jazz almost signed Kristaps Porzingis before he was traded to the Boston Celtics on June 22, 2023. John Collins was obviously a backup plan, and we shouldn’t be too surprised that Collins is playing the 5. Is the future of the Jazz going to be with a stretch center? Can Walker Kessler be that stretch 5?

The potential Kristaps Porzingis move is also interesting because that certainly seems like a win-now move. Or is that another move by the Jazz to take on a distressed asset they could either make a part of the future or eventually trade? Seeing how Porzingis has done on the Celtics, it certainly seems possible that Will Hardy could have done really well with him on the Jazz.

Even though the Jazz appear to be using a heavy draft strategy, they have one reason to be good this year and not tank for their pick to be in the top ten, let me explain. Their current pick that they owe to the Oklahoma City Thunder is top ten protected, and if they don’t convey that pick this year to the Thunder, it rolls over to next year. If the Jazz don’t give that pick to the Thunder in the 2025 draft, then it rolls over to the 2026 draft and becomes top-8 protected. So what’s the problem? Well, if the Jazz are pretty good in 2026, which seems likely considering the talent of Keyonte George and Taylor Hendricks, then if they convey their pick to the Thunder, they lose their pick swaps that draft from Cleveland and Minnesota in 2026. Could you imagine if one of those teams wins the lottery that season and the Jazz lost the swap? That’s why the Jazz aren’t going to be resting players the rest of this season, like Tony Jones says here.

What won’t happen is Utah pulling the plug as it did last season. The Jazz played the young guys major minutes down the stretch, but they also played their veterans sporadically. That probably doesn’t happen this time around. The Jazz front office is at peace with either outcome, as long as the young guys are gaining experience. The players returned by the trade deadline deals don’t figure to help a bunch in the final weeks of the season.

The last one, I promise.

Feb 8, 2024 - Utah Jazz trade Ochai Agbaji, Kelly Olynyk, and Simone Fontecchio in two separate trades

Raptors received - Ochai Agbaji, Kelly Olynyk, and a TPE

Utah Jazz received - Kira Lewis, Jr., Otto Porter, a Least Favorable 2024 1st-round pick, and a TPE.

Pistons receive - Simone Fontecchio

Utah Jazz received - Kevin Knox, the draft rights to Gabriele Procida, a More Favorable 2024 2nd round pick, cash and a TPE.

This was yet another move showing the Jazz plan to play their young players and move veteran players for picks. Jazz brass have told us time and time again they have the future in mind and this was just another sign of that. As I mentioned before, this was the culmination of the Bojan Bogdanovic trade and netted the Jazz a 1st-round pick like they wanted. The question now is, can the Jazz convey their pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder? If they can do that, this will have been a successful season in every sense. But next season, losing games is exactly what they want to do while developing their youth.

Final thoughts

The Jazz have shown time and time again in the Danny Ainge era that they are going to make moves with long-term success in mind. Every single move the Jazz have made has been with two things in mind: Building a team with the acquisition of draft picks or taking on distressed assets to keep long-term or trade for more draft picks to build through the draft.

All that said, at a certain point, the Jazz will have so much draft capital they won’t be able to play all the players they draft. But, for now, that doesn’t matter. Utah is looking for another star to pair with Lauri Markkanen, moreover, a potential MVP-caliber player on a championship team. It’s what you need to win a title. Don’t believe me? How many teams in the last ten years won a championship without a top 5-10 type player, if not the literal MVP? Utah itself hasn’t made the finals since they had MVP Karl Malone. And so, Utah will keep drafting until they find that player. They can also trade for that player if they find a trade partner that wants all those picks.

So don’t be surprised this offseason if the Jazz trade off the other vets on their team to make a run for Cooper Flagg. We’ve already seen all the rumors of them wanting to trade those players. Almost every vet on this team has been traded for a chance to draft a star, and the Jazz won’t stop looking until they make the moves that set them up for a star in this draft. Having a player like Flagg come to Utah without having to give up a massive haul in a trade can change a franchise forever. It’s the thing that can begin a dynasty, something Jazz fans have only dreamed of. But to do that, you have to do things right, and doing the right thing sometimes can be painful, especially for a market like Utah. Get ready for another crazy offseason, the Jazz have only begun to build their contender.