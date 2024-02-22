5 elements to watch for as Utah Jazz season winds down

The All-Star break is such a weird time. Players love the chance to get to warmer climates and enjoy some R&R. Fans are itching for the home stretch of the season. Front offices are on the heels of having re-thought their team’s short term goals.

It’s a good time for reflection on the past and positing for the future. An interesting component is how the Jazz treat the remainder of the season.

Ahead of tonight’s action where the Jazz schedule picks back up, we’ll summarize 5 elements to watch out for:

Taylor Hendricks time with the starters

The Utah Jazz have not only signaled intent but outright said they will prioritize playing time for rookie Taylor Hendricks. In fact, Tony Jones of The Athletic summarized the approach as “major minutes” coming Hendricks’ way.

Results have generally been rough thus far, but his best bet to find footing is time with the team’s best players. Prior to the trade deadline, Taylor spent 46% of his minutes in a Jazz jersey with players who’ve started 15+ games. Post-deadline, that’s climbed to 69%.

Here’s to hoping that keeps up!

Easy shots for the team

In similar respects to last season post-deadline, the Jazz are down a veteran playmaker and shifting greater responsibility to their young players. That likely leads to a more “loosey-goosey” attitude with respect to the game plan.

Last year pre-deadline the Jazz ranked 8th in frequency of shots taken from 3 or at the rim. Post-deadline they fell to 19th.

Utah is far less likely this season to sit a significant number of their best players down the stretch. Still, keeping consistent with their strategy is important as they continue to instill habits across the roster.

Keyonte George’s usage rate

Keyonte George dazzled in Utah’s final game pre-All-Star break. Despite a close loss to the Golden State Warriors, Keyonte demonstrated the scoring prowess many believed to have been his strength pre-draft. He ended the night with 33 pts, 6 ast, 2 reb, 3 stl, and 2 tov, with a 71 true shooting percentage.

Keyonte is back to starting since the deadline and has averaged more minutes (34.3) in those 3 games than any 3 game span throughout the season (close 2nd was a stretch at the end of November).

George getting more reps as a decision maker (shooting and passing) is critical for development. Watch his usage rate closely to ensure he’s getting enough responsibility over the home stretch.

ATL, HOU, CHI

While the Utah Jazz indeed made trades as a “seller” this past deadline, they have shied away from the assumption of a full-out tank. Such fence-sitting puts their own 2024 first round pick in limbo, since a top 10 selection would mean the Jazz keep and an 11-30 selection would transfer ownership to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

All eyes, therefore, are on the Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, and Chicago Bulls. All are within 1.5 games of the Jazz and will be the primary teams who will play a role in deciding the pick.

Whichever way Jazz fans feel (especially after landing a late 1st and an early 2nd in the upcoming draft from their deadline deals), close monitoring of the Hawks, Rockets, and Bulls is in order.

Lauri Markkanen’s shot quality

Lauri Markkanen hasn’t quite looked himself recently. Many have commented about his lack of aggressiveness, perceived fatigue, and potential frustrations. While that’s certainly manifested in his poor scoring of late (just 52% true shooting since the deadline), what’s more concerning is how the shots are coming.

His frequency of shots from 3 and at the rim are down 9% since the deadline. Additionally, he’s taking an extra shot per game off the dribble instead of catch and shoot. His potential assist have also fallen by 1.1 per game.

Lauri has to remain composed and intentional. His game is not to take over the possession and will the team to success with excessive dribbling or fadeaway looks. Keep an eye on how he gets his shots coming after some much needed rest.